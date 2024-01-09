Blackpool boss Neil Critchley discusses Kenny Dougall's inclusion on the bench against Nottingham Forest following recent absence
Despite not getting onto the pitch at the City Ground, it marked the first time the midfielder had been involved in some capacity for the Seasiders since their 3-0 victory over Carlisle United last month- with his absence being due to a personal matter.
Supporters will be hoping to see the 30-year-old back on the pitch at some point during the midweek EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening.
When asked if the midfielder’s personal issues had been resolved, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “No; we’re happy to have him back- he’s in the squad and has been training. He’s in the squad and we were happy he was there.
"He’s here. We’ve got another game on Wednesday and we will go again, before another match on Saturday. Kenny is involved.”