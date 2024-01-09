News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley discusses Kenny Dougall's inclusion on the bench against Nottingham Forest following recent absence

Kenny Dougall was named on the Blackpool bench for their FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
Kenny Dougall was named on Blackpool's bench at the City Ground (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)Kenny Dougall was named on Blackpool's bench at the City Ground (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)
Despite not getting onto the pitch at the City Ground, it marked the first time the midfielder had been involved in some capacity for the Seasiders since their 3-0 victory over Carlisle United last month- with his absence being due to a personal matter.

Supporters will be hoping to see the 30-year-old back on the pitch at some point during the midweek EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening.

When asked if the midfielder’s personal issues had been resolved, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “No; we’re happy to have him back- he’s in the squad and has been training. He’s in the squad and we were happy he was there.

"He’s here. We’ve got another game on Wednesday and we will go again, before another match on Saturday. Kenny is involved.”

