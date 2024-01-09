Kenny Dougall was named on the Blackpool bench for their FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest.

Kenny Dougall was named on Blackpool's bench at the City Ground (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)

Despite not getting onto the pitch at the City Ground, it marked the first time the midfielder had been involved in some capacity for the Seasiders since their 3-0 victory over Carlisle United last month- with his absence being due to a personal matter.

Supporters will be hoping to see the 30-year-old back on the pitch at some point during the midweek EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if the midfielder’s personal issues had been resolved, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “No; we’re happy to have him back- he’s in the squad and has been training. He’s in the squad and we were happy he was there.