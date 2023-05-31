The 26-year-old has been the Seasiders' most prolific finisher in two of the last three seasons and will be key to the club's hopes of making an immediate return to the Championship.

The ex-Swindon Town striker, who could face former club Carlisle United in League One next term following the Cumbrians' play-off success, has netted 46 goals in 112 starts for the Tangerines since switching from Rotherham United three years ago.

Speaking of Yates, who has 12 months remaining on his current contract, with the option of another year, the club's promotion-winning boss said: "He [Jerry Yates] was a major part of our success.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Jerry Yates of Blackpool celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Blackpool FC and Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road on January 07, 2023 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"First and foremost he's a brilliant person, a great individual, he brings so much energy to the training ground and onto the pitch.

"Time flies because it only seems like yesterday when we signed him and he's proven to be a huge success.”

The two-time Players' Player of the Year at Bloomfield Road, who was voted the PFA Fans' Player of the Year in his first campaign at Blackpool, finished with 21 goals as Critchley's men secured promotion to the second tier via the play-offs.

Reports suggest that the recently-relegated Seasiders will have a fight on their hands if they're to keep hold of their prized asset, with the likes of Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City and Ipswich Town keeping tabs on the £4m ace.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jerry Yates of Blackpool is challenged by Ben Wilmot of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2023 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"As always, when people do well, they'll have suitors from people above you, but without speaking to Jerry and knowing his thoughts - he's under contract as well - it would be wrong of me to discuss any individual at this moment in time,” continued Critchley.

"You want your best players and Jerry is definitely one of them, but you also want players who want to be here as well. Until I have these conversations I don't know yet so that's obviously something for us to think about and discuss in the next few weeks."