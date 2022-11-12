Blackpool boss Michael Appleton on Wigan Athletic defeat, red card and fan backlash

Curtis Tilt came back to haunt his former side, heading home a late winner for Wigan to condemn the Seasiders to a fourth straight defeat.

Blackpool had to play for 73 minutes with a man down after Marvin Ekpiteta was shown a straight red after just 17 minutes.

Despite the disadvantage, Appleton’s side deservedly took the lead through Gary Madine’s superb volley.

But Wigan hit back in the second-half with two goals, one direct from a corner from James McClean and the other from Tilt right at the death.

Here’s what Appleton said after the final whistle:

Thoughts on the defeat

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton faced a backlash from supporters at the final whistle

“It’s been the story of a period of time now over the last couple of months,” he said. “What could go wrong, has gone gone and it’s made life difficult, there’s no doubt about it.

“I thought we were really comfortable in the game. I know we hadn’t scored at that point, but I felt it was just a matter of time given the pace we showed in wide areas and on the transition when we turned the ball over with Jerry, Gaz and Shayne looking really likely.

“The sending off has happened and the game changes. We gave ourselves a lifeline with a fantastic goal, but the red just made it really difficult.”

What were your thoughts on Marvin Ekpiteta’s red card?

“What he has done is give the referee the opportunity to make a decision.

“Whether Callum Connolly, Rhys Williams or Chris Maxwell would have been able to recover and get the ball (I don’t know).

“But he hesitated and in that moment he gave the referee to make that decision.”

Gary Madine’s goal

“It was a fantastic goal, a great finish.

“The lads stuck to their task after that and they were fine, there were no problems at all.

“But the only problem was the half-time break because we didn’t want half-time. It gave them an opportunity to regroup and be more aggressive, which you’d expect when they’re at home against 10 men.

“Having said that, the frustration is Chris Maxwell has not had to make a save in the game.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the manner of the first goal going straight in. Could we affect it? Yeah, we could, two or three could have done that.

“It was a cruel way to lose it at the end.”

“You’re getting sacked in the morning” chants

“It’s understandable, that’s football. I’ve been in this game for the best part of 30 years now. I’m 47 in December and I’ve been playing since the age of 16, I know what it’s about.

“I don’t go into work worrying about those things, I don’t come into the game worrying about it. Today the focus was on trying to win the game and obviously you have to change your focus a little bit after 17 minutes when we’re down to 10 men.

“That’s what I will continue to do.”

Why didn’t you make a change until the 89th minute?

“There was a focus to them and to be fair, the players on the bench, when you make a substitute you want to make sure you make yourself better.

“Structurally, we didn’t have that many options to change the shape and I just felt there was a real focus to the group.

“We weren’t really allowing Wigan too many opportunities. Yes, they were getting crosses in but we were dealing with it and doing it manfully.