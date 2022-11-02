Blackpool boss Michael Appleton on Charlie Patino’s absence and why he only named six subs against West Brom

The Arsenal loanee had travelled down with the squad to the West Midlands on Monday night for the game the following night.

But the 19-year-old began to suffer with sickness during the day on Tuesday, ruling him out of action at the Hawthorns.

Only 18 players were part of Appleton’s travelling squad, with the likes of Luke Garbutt and Grant Ward left at home.

By the time a decision was made on Patino’s availability, it was too late to whisk another player down the M6 to help fill the bench.

“If it would have been a little bit earlier in the day or in the morning when we knew about Charlie then we would have drafted someone in,” Pool’s head coach explained.

“But because it was so late in the day we wanted to give him as long as we possibly could.

Michael Appleton was forced to only name six subs against West Brom on Tuesday night

“The likes of Keshi Anderson could be available for the weekend. Grant Ward and possibly Liam Bridcutt too, so there’s definitely one or two bodies that could come back into the fold.”

The Seasiders badly missed Patino’s presence in the middle of the park as they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Carlos Corberan’s side.

The visitors struggled to gain a foothold in the middle of the park, which allowed the Baggies to dominate possession before snatching the win five minutes from time.

Pool will be desperate for Patino to return for the weekend game against Luton Town, the side the youngster began his career with before making the move to Arsenal.

The Seasiders gave the influential midfielder as much time as possible to recover for the West Brom game, but in the end they were left with no option but to leave him out.

“He was ill, he was being sick,” Appleton said.

“He travelled with the group on Monday night, he was sick during the night. We thought we might have half a chance around lunchtime because he managed to keep down a bit of food again, but then he felt ill again late afternoon.

