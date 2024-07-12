Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s first-team take on AFC Fylde in their opening pre-season friendly this evening (K.O. 7pm).

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last week’s outing for the Seasiders’ development squad against AFC Blackpool, this will be the first taste of action for the senior players ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Head coach Neil Critchley states a plan is in place for the fixture to ensure every member of his squad get some minutes under their belts against the club’s non-league neighbours.

“We’re really looking forward to the game,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all miss football, it’ll be nice to see the players get back out on the pitch with their kit on, it brings it alive again.

“The plan is to play two different 11s and play everyone for 45 minutes - we’ll mix the teams up.

“We’ll be in prior to the game doing a physical session, and then we’ll travel to Fylde in the evening.

“There’ll be some younger players integrated as well as some of the newer signings. We’re hoping we can transfer some of the work we’ve done in training into the games, but we know it’s early days, and we know the most important thing is to improve our rhythm and our fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been improvements every day so far. We put a big emphasis on how we train, it has to have a purpose and a reason behind it.

“With the transfer window things can change. If you look at our squad this time last year, then where it was at the end of the window, and then in January - there was a lot of changes. As a coach, I want the players in the building as quickly as possible because I want to work with them.”

Blackpool missed out on a place in the League One play-off last season after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Reading on the final day of the season.

Critchley states he’s now ready to go again after putting the past disappointment behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great to be back after a break, you don’t realise how much you miss it when you’re away” he added.

“I feel refreshed and I’m enjoying being back around the place.

“The week after our final game we had our end of season review, and we analysed every department to see where we can get better both on and off the pitch.

“That gives you a bit more clarity of thought when preparing for next season. We went away in the summer and reflected on the season.

“We’ve come back with renewed optimism, ready for the season ahead of us.”