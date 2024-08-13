Blackpool boss maps out potential changes for EFL Cup tie away to Burton Albion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool could be set to make a number of changes for their midweek EFL Trophy game away to Burton Albion.

The Seasiders were defeated 2-1 by Crawley Town in their League One opener at the weekend, and will be looking to put things right at the Pirelli Stadium this evening.

Last season, head coach Neil Critchley made seven changes to his side for their EFL Cup first round tie away to Derby County - which ended in a 2-0 victory courtesy of a Jake Beesley brace.

Ahead of the game against the Brewers, the Blackpool boss could take similar action as he looks to examine different players in his squad.

“There’ll be some changes, how many? - We don’t know yet, but it’s something we’ll discuss,” he said following the loss to Crawley at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday evening.

“It’s a squad game. We’ve got another match next Saturday, it’s a hectic start.

“We’ll consider the changes we’ll make but it’ll be a strong team.

“It was a strong bench against Crawley. I expect the team to improve in the next few weeks. There were really good signs of who we want to be, so we need to continue what we’re doing.”