Wrexham are among the teams to be promoted to League One (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Stockport, Wrexham and Mansfield Town have all earned automatic promotion from the fourth tier after enjoying impressive campaigns. They will be joined by either MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe or Crawley, who all finished in the play-offs.

As for the Championship, Rotherham United’s relegation has already been confirmed, while Huddersfield Town look all but down due their goal difference. Heading into the final weekend, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City could all still end up in League One next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the level of competition entering the division, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: "When you look at the teams coming up, and some of the big teams that could come down from the Championship- it’s getting more competitive all of the time, and you’ve got to find your advantage, whatever that is.

"We’ve got decisions to make on how we’re going to do that, when you’ve got a plan you can make decisions off the back of that, which makes it easier.

"Competition is going to be fierce- that’s why we need to think about who we are as a football club and how we’re going to do it, because that determines the decisions you make. We have to have a plan, stick to it, and believe in it, because there’s going to be some clubs that’ll have bigger budgets and pay more money, so we need to think about how we’re going to do it.