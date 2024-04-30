Blackpool boss makes Wrexham, Stockport County and Rotherham United admission as he sets out plan
Stockport, Wrexham and Mansfield Town have all earned automatic promotion from the fourth tier after enjoying impressive campaigns. They will be joined by either MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe or Crawley, who all finished in the play-offs.
As for the Championship, Rotherham United’s relegation has already been confirmed, while Huddersfield Town look all but down due their goal difference. Heading into the final weekend, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City could all still end up in League One next season.
Discussing the level of competition entering the division, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: "When you look at the teams coming up, and some of the big teams that could come down from the Championship- it’s getting more competitive all of the time, and you’ve got to find your advantage, whatever that is.
"We’ve got decisions to make on how we’re going to do that, when you’ve got a plan you can make decisions off the back of that, which makes it easier.
"Competition is going to be fierce- that’s why we need to think about who we are as a football club and how we’re going to do it, because that determines the decisions you make. We have to have a plan, stick to it, and believe in it, because there’s going to be some clubs that’ll have bigger budgets and pay more money, so we need to think about how we’re going to do it.
"If that means we have to be slightly different in the way we think, then so be it, but that doesn’t mean we’re not trying to get better, we’re not thinking we’re second best.”
