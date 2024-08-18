Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states it’s his responsibility to help the players to adapt the system they are trying to implement at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have endured a poor start to the League One season, with their 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town on the opening weekend being followed by a 3-0 loss at home against Stockport County.

Critchley’s struggled to find a way through their opponents on Saturday, and lost control of the fixture after Hatters’ first goal of the afternoon through Louie Barry, with substitutes Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe adding their names to the scoresheet soon after.

“It’s principles - people get fixated on systems,” the Blackpool boss said after the match.

“It’s how you play the system. When you watch a lot of the Premier League teams, and I’m not saying we’re like that, but a lot of them defend one way and roll into a back three, putting five on the backline.

“We put six on the backline sometimes, with our two attacking midfield players, our two wing-backs and our two centre forwards - it’s then what you do within that system and how you play it.

“At the moment we’re not playing it well enough. It’s my responsibility to help the players to improve.

“In the first half there were good moments, but when you lose, and the emotion is high, that’s when you can lose that perspective on the game. I have to think like a head coach, even though it’s hugely disappointing that we’ve lost at home.

“It’s difficult immediately after the game, but I have to draw on my experience with the staff, and when we come in on Monday morning we have to make sure we’re ready to go again.

“You have to react in the right way and I’m confident we will do.”