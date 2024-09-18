Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce believes Albie Morgan can be an important player for Blackpool this season following his return from injury.

The midfielder missed the back end of pre-season and the start of the current campaign due to a quad problem, but was able to feature for 73 minutes in the Seasiders’ 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Morgan, who progressed through the ranks at Charlton Athletic, made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer.

Throughout his first season in Tangerine, the 24-year-old featured 45 times in total in all competitions, and enjoyed a bright spell at the start of the calendar year in particular before injury disrupted the conclusion of his campaign.

With Ollie Norburn recently ruled out for the next month due to a hamstring problem, Morgan could be given further game time when Blackpool come up against his previous club at the Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Discussing his fitness status of the ex-Addicks man prior to his midweek appearance against the Owls, Seasiders head coach Bruce said: “He’s been doing a lot, and he was ready and geared up for this one so it was always on the cards - he’ll be a good player for us.

“He hasn’t played for six weeks, so it was good to see him back, because I didn’t really see him in my first week.

“We were looking at him thinking he looked okay (against Sheffield Wednesday). We didn’t want to take him off, but we erred on caution to make sure he’s ready for the weekend.

“He was with Charlton for six or seven years so he’ll want to be involved there that’s for sure.”