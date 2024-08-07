Blackpool boss makes loan admission following beneficial summer for group of players

Neil Critchley hopes Blackpool’s youngsters have benefited from the club’s pre-season preparations.

The likes of Jack Moore, Tyler Hill, Kwaku Donkor, Jaden Jones and Jake Daniels have all picked up minutes throughout pre-season alongside members of the Seasiders first-team.

While Critchley is keen for them to compete for places ahead of the new campaign, he admits the club will assess what is best for each individual, with potential loan moves being on the cards for the development squad players.

“If you look at the bench, we’ve got some players where we need to think about their future and where they go,” he said after Saturday’s pre-season outing against Crewe Alexandra.

“Rob (Apter) went out on loan last year and benefited from that, so if we’ve got people in that category, who might not play every week, they might benefit from playing in someone else’s team.

“I hope they’ve benefitted from being around the first-team. It’s not just what happens on the pitch, it’s what’s happens off it - how players conduct themselves and prepare for training.

“You’re hoping the professional elite environment rubs off on the younger players, because eventually that’s where they want to get to. They’re not on a vacation, they’re here to take someone’s place.”