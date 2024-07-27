Blackpool boss makes key admissions following pre-season test against Sunderland

Neil Critchley(Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says he knows where his side needs to improve following their pre-season outing against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to the Black Cats, following a late goal from Jack Clarke.

Critchley made eight changes to his side at the break, before bringing on a further three substitutes during the second half, as a number of players got a run out in the fixture.

The Blackpool head coach was happy with what his team got from the occasion despite the result, as they now turn their attention to a trip to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night.

“When you make so many changes, you’re not sure what it’s going to look like,” he said.

“There wasn’t a first-team and a second team today, we just mixed the players up, and at this moment in time is building rhythm and fitness.

“It was a really good test. In the first half we found it difficult to retain the ball, and playing against quality opposition, if you turn it over then it’s hard to get it back.

“We grew into the game, and in the second half we were a lot better. We created some good opportunities to score, but you’ve got to take one of them, and we got punished at the end.

“There were really good signs without the ball, we were really organised and hard to play against, but we’ve got to improve in certain moments.

“You could see Sunderland’s quality, they’re a team with really good technicians. We won the ball back a lot of times in good situations, but failed with our quality. It’s something we’ve got to keep improving on.

“I’m hopeful that come Tuesday lots of players can get 90 minutes.”

During the second half, Hayden Coulson was on the end of a forceful challenge before being substituted.

“He was coming off any way,” Critchley added

“It was a strong tackle, but you get them in the season. Jordan Gabriel did one in the first half on their left back so no complaints.