Blackpool boss makes admission on potential departures in latest transfer update amid links with ex-Lincoln City man

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Aug 2024, 05:00 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 10:11 GMT
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states he is cautious about players potentially departing Bloomfield Road this month.

The Seasiders have recruited seven players so far this summer, but haven’t been forced into selling anyone yet, with the departures only involving those out of contract.

Last week, Elkan Baggott and Elliot Embleton both made the move to Blackpool, while the Fylde Coast outfit have also been heavily linked with Danny Mandroiu - who is a free agent following his departure from Lincoln City at the end of June.

“We’re speaking to numerous players,” Critchley said. 

“We’re talking to Danny (Mandroiu) because he’s a free agent, but we’re in discussions with others. There’s a few weeks to go, we do our work vigorously behind the scenes every day. 

“It’s not ideal that the window closes after the start of the season, because people can have their heads turned, but it’s the same for everyone. 

“The squad might look slightly different in the next few weeks, we’re still working. Regardless of results at the start of the season, it’s our intention to improve and be stronger than we are at the moment. 

“Elkan (Baggott) and Embo (Elliot Embleton) have strengthened us, so we’ll continue.”

