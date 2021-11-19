Blackpool boss made to think by Swansea City counterpart

The Seasiders make their return from the international break with the long trip to South Wales on Saturday.

They will be facing a Swansea side that have won four of their last six games and have tasted victory on their previous four outings on home turf.

Under former MK Dons boss Russell Martin, the Welsh outfit are a side that like to dominate possession – something Critchley believes will throw up a different type of challenge for his players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swansea City manager Russell Martin

“They’re very good at home, very strong. They’ve only lost one and have conceded very few goals,” Pool’s head coach said.

“They have a unique way of playing and they’re very, very good at it, so we know we’re in for a tough task.

“They’ve beaten good teams at home recently like West Brom and Cardiff, and we know it will be tough away from home on Saturday so we’ll have to be at our very best to give them some problems that’s for certain.

“Swansea have got players more than capable of playing Russell’s way and they played good football under Steve Cooper too.

“Russell takes it to the next level though, so it becomes a really extreme way of playing, but they do it very well and they’ve got good players.

“You’ve only got to look at their squad and some of the quality of their individuals to see they’ve got good players right across the pitch.

“He recruits players that fit into his way of playing and they do it very well. I really enjoy watching them play, but hopefully I won’t enjoy watching them too much on Saturday.

“I think it’s a fantastic way of playing and it makes you really think as a coach about how you can gain an advantage playing against them. It makes me think and it makes me a better coach.

“I’m looking forward to coming up against a different type of test that you don’t normally play against in this division, because the way they play is unique.”