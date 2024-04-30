Blackpool boss keen to keep player who has provided 'everything and more' since Bloomfield Road move
The former Walsall, Bristol City and Bradford City goalkeeper made the move to the Fylde Coast from Rochdale last summer. The 35-year-old made 13 appearances during his first campaign with the Seasiders- with the majority of his outings coming in cup competitions. Alongside his contributions in games, he also made a big impact off the field, which saw him named as the club’s community champion at the end of season awards.
It is currently unknown if he’ll remain at Blackpool beyond this summer, with his contract due to expire in June.
When asked if O’Donnell was someone he’d like to keep at Bloomfield Road, Critchley said: “Yes he is. He’s been fantastic, he’s been everything and more that we hoped he was going to be when we brought him to the football club.
"His contribution on the pitch has been excellent in the games he’s played. Off the pitch and around the dressing room he’s been such a great guy, a positive person.
"If you want to build the right environment and the right culture then you want people like him around.”
Jordan Rhodes received similar praise from the Seasiders boss as well last week. The 34-year-old scored 15 times for the Fylde Coast club during the first half of the season while on loan from Huddersfield Town, and is out of contract at the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer.
"We love having him here, I can’t speak highly enough of him, not just as a footballer but as a person- he’s a great role model in the way he conducts and lives his life, he’s the type of person you want at your football club,” Critchley stated.
