Blackpool are hopeful Albie Morgan will be in contention for their League One opener away to Crawley Town.

The Seasiders get the new season underway with a trip to Broadfield Stadium on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).

Morgan was absent in last Tuesday’s pre-season games against Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers, as well as the 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at the weekend.

Following the game at the Mornflake Stadium, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley provided an update on the midfielder who has been battling a quad problem.

“We’re hopeful he’ll train this week, and if does he’ll be in contention,” he said.

“We gave him a few days off, and he stepped up in the last few, but he wasn’t quite ready for the Crewe game.

“He’s had a really good pre-season, so we’re hopeful he’ll be fit and available.”

Dominic Thompson and Kylian Kouassi are also continuing to make progress after the pair underwent surgery at the beginning of the summer.

“Dom joined in a little bit of training last week, which was nice for him, he’s got a few weeks now where he can step forward,” Critchley added.

“He’s just a little bit ahead of Kylian, but he’s not too far behind either. Hopefully he’ll integrate back into training some time this week.”