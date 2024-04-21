Blackpool boss issues injury update on key man amid League One play-off battle with Barnsley, Lincoln City and Oxford United
The win sees the Seasiders keep their play-off hopes alive ahead of their trip to Reading on the final day of the season. Sonny Carey, James Husband and Hayden Coulson all found the back of the net for the home side, before the Tykes pulled goals back through John McAtee and Adam Phillips.
Neil Critchley was able to name an unchanged starting 11 from the team that beat Carlisle United last weekend, but did lose Morgan from the bench after he picked up a knock to his knee in the 1-0 win in Cumbria- just a week on from his return from a similar injury.
Discussing the midfielder’s recovery, the Blackpool boss said: “He did a little bit of training on Thursday and Friday but wasn’t quite right and didn’t do enough to show us he was fit and ready to go.
“Hopefully with another week between now and the last game, he might be available.”
George Byers was able to feature in the game against Barnsley despite being forced off with a groin injury during the game at Brunton Park.
"It was fantastic how he pulled through, it’s testament to him and his character,” Critchley added.
“He’s been brilliant for us and he’s made a difference to how we play. Sometimes at the end of the season loan players with injuries think of themselves and their personal situation, but George loves playing here and being around the squad, so he put himself forward because he wanted to play desperately and I thought he was excellent.”
