Blackpool boss is wary of AFC Wimbledon’s threat

Terry McPhillips says his Blackpool side have got to be ready for the aerial bombardment AFC Wimbledon will provide on Saturday.

The Seasiders return to league action this weekend after an 11-day absence from their last game, the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to West Bromwich Albion’s U21s.

AFC Wimbledon will provide the opposition at Bloomfield Road, with Neal Ardley’s men looking to climb away from the wrong end of the table.

The Dons are currently 20th in League One and have lost four of their last five games.

But despite their poor form, McPhillips is still expecting a tough test from a side that are likely to pose plenty of questions for Blackpool’s back four.

He said: “They’re competitive and they like to chuck it in the box. They’ve got some big lads.

“They’ve not been on their best run either but this league shows that any team can beat anyone at any time and give anyone a game.

“We know they’ve got a good budget and some good players. But if we play well we’ll have a good chance and if we don’t then anything can happen.

“They had a bright start but that’s this league, isn’t it? A few wins on the bounce will get them right up there again.

“They’ve got a good manager and they’ve definitely got some good players. They play 4-4-2 normally, they have a go and they chuck it in the box. They ask questions and we’ll have to be ready for that.

“On the other side, there are ways we can get the better of them so we’ll see if the training and the work we have done this week will come to fruition.”

The Seasiders have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this week’s double-header, which also sees Pool host Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night.

McPhillips confirmed Harry Pritchard and Chris Taylor have made successful returns from injury and are back in training.

Jimmy Ryan is the only long-term absentee, with the midfielder continuing to recover from surgery to his knee.