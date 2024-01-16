Blackpool boss hopeful future of midfielder will be resolved in the next few days- following month of uncertainty

Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall is closing in on an overseas opportunity to bring to an end to his time at Bloomfield Road.

The 30-year-old joined the Seasiders back in 2020 on a free transfer, and has gone on to score 11 times in 146 appearances for the club- which includes his brace in the League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City in his first season.

Dougall’s future has been uncertain in the last month, with the Australian missing six games around the Christmas period despite his good form prior to that. More recently he was an unused substitute against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, before making a short cameo in the EFL Trophy tie against Burton, but it now seems he’s played his last game in Tangerine.

"He’s got the possibility of moving overseas- that’s something that’s been rumbling on in the background and we’re hoping that will be resolved very soon,” explained Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

Kenny Dougall (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

"It is what it is, we’ve known the situation, and we’re hopeful it’ll take care of itself in the next few days.

"It’s been going on for a little while, and it’s a chance for Kenny to go overseas, but there’s complications with that, but hopefully that’ll be cleared up as soon as possible.