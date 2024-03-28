Jordan Rhodes

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough striker scored 15 times during the first half of the campaign, but has struggled with injuries in recent months. After missing eight games due to a rib problem, it is now “touch and go” over if he will feature again this season due the knee ligament issues he sustained in the Seasiders’ 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic ahead of the international break.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is remaining confident that Rhodes will be back before the conclusion of the current League One season, and hasn’t ruled out a permanent return to Bloomfield Road down the line for the 34-year-old- with his contract with Huddersfield Town due to expire in the summer.

"The way he has played and the contribution he’s made, you’re always interested in those types of players,” he said.

“Jordan is a free agent, and his name speaks for itself, so it’s not like he’s an unproven player who’s under the radar, I’m sure other people will be looking at him as well.

"I can only speak for what I’ve seen from him in terms of what he feels about the place. He’s really enjoyed being here. In previous seasons he’s not started as many games, so he’s enjoyed being back out on the pitch and being a focal point. He’s a really important member of the starting line-up, which is something he’s not felt for a few years. In some ways we’ve given a love of the game back to him, and I know he’s appreciated that. We’ve loved having him, it’s been a two way thing.