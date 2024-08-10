Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports will be broadcasting more EFL games this season following the introduction of its new service.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every game from the opening weekend will be shown live by the broadcaster, with the majority of fixtures featuring on Sky Sports +, which was launched earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means the matches across the next few days will not be played in the traditional 3pm slot, with Blackpool’s away trip to Crawley Town kicking off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

The TV games up until January have been confirmed, with 10 games being shown live on standard weekends - including five from the Championship, and five across League One and League Two.

In terms of the Seasiders, their League One meetings with Wycombe Wanderers (August 31, K.O. 12.30pm) and Wigan Athletic (October 28, K.O. 8pm) at Bloomfield Road are both being broadcast, alongside their away trip to Bolton Wanderers (November 23, K.O. 12.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EFL Cup games will also be shown live, with Blackpool taking on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night.

“What Sky is doing is fantastic,” stated Seasiders head coach Neil Critchley.

“The coverage the EFL is getting will hopefully be beneficial to the football pyramid, which is something we should be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sky are doing a fantastic thing in my opinion. I was at a manager’s meeting last week, and they did a presentation, where they assured us they had put thought and consideration into kick off times for teams playing away from home.

“Half five against Crawley is a long trek, but if it means everyone is getting more coverage and it’s financially good for the pyramid then I’m sure it’ll be a good thing for the long-term future.”