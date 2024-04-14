Blackpool boss has his say on penalty claims for 'reckless' challenge in victory over Carlisle United at Brunton Park
Karamoko Dembele’s goal inside the opening minute ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon.
Just after the 20-minute mark, the Seasiders had calls for a penalty waved away by the referee following a challenge from Paul Huntington on Shayne Lavery in the box.
Discussing the incident, Critchley said: "I felt it was a tackle from behind and Shayne (Lavery) was in front of him. He does get the ball, but he goes through the man to do that. He knows he’s been beaten and is in trouble- the referee had a good view of it.
"I thought it was a bit of a reckless challenge, he knows he’s got to go to ground, and he did, and he got away with it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.