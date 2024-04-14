There were calls for a penalty following a tackle on Shayne Lavery in the box

Karamoko Dembele’s goal inside the opening minute ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Just after the 20-minute mark, the Seasiders had calls for a penalty waved away by the referee following a challenge from Paul Huntington on Shayne Lavery in the box.

Discussing the incident, Critchley said: "I felt it was a tackle from behind and Shayne (Lavery) was in front of him. He does get the ball, but he goes through the man to do that. He knows he’s been beaten and is in trouble- the referee had a good view of it.