Blackpool boss gives verdict on Sheffield Wednesday loanee's start to life at Bloomfield Road as he makes comparison to Portsmouth's key men
The former Watford and Swansea City midfielder arrived at Bloomfield Road on loan from Sheffield Wednesday on last month’s Deadline Day, and has made a positive start to life in Tangerine.
After Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth, Critchley discussed how the 27-year-old is offering the Seasiders something similar to the League One leaders’ top performers.
"He brings a calmness to our play in the middle of the pitch, he’s assured on the ball,” he said.
"When it’s quite hectic and frantic, he shows his class, he controls things and makes a nice pass. Those players do the right things at the right time- they know what is required, and how to play the game.
"Portsmouth have got many players like that- Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty, Colby Bishop, and George is a similar one for us.”