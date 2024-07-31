Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool trialist Josh Onomah featured in the second half of the Seasiders’ pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham midfielder was introduced at half time of the behind-closed-doors game, after he started training at Squires Gate at the back end of last week.

Onomah has been without a club since departing Preston North End last summer, with Blackpool boss Neil Critchley aware of the challenges the 27-year-old faces.

“It was Josh’s first game for a long time, he’s just enjoying pulling his boots back on and being back around a dressing room,” he said.

“He only joined us late last week, and he needs a bit of time to catch up physically. He’s a good lad, and he’s got talent - that’s undoubted.

“We’ll be patient, we’ll let him be him, and we’ll see where we get to.

“He would’ve benefited from the game. He wanted to play on Saturday, so he’s desperate to get out there and play.