Former Blackpool loanee is set to complete a permanent move to QPR from Brest.

The ex-Celtic youngster impressed during his campaign in Tangerine, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.

His contribution was firmly recognised at Bloomfield Road, with the 21-year-old winning several at the Seasiders’ end of year awards, as well as being nominated League One Young Player of the Season.

Fabrizio Romano reports QPR have agreed a fee of around €3million for Dembele’s services, with add-ons and a sell-on clause included.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, who briefly spent time at Loftus Road as manager during the 2022/23 campaign, believes the attacking midfielder will thrive in England’s second tier.

“If that happens then good luck to Kaddy because he was fantastic for us last year, I’m sure the supporters of QPR will enjoy watching him,” he said.

“He’s a top performer and is well capable of playing in the Championship. If I was asked by anyone, I would recommend they take him.”

Earlier this summer, it was reported Dembele would be allowed to leave Brest ahead of the new Ligue 1 season, which prompted interest from a number of clubs.

Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were among the teams linked, but the attacking midfielder now looks set for a move to London.