Blackpool’s newest recruit Lee Evans made his first pre-season appearance against Sunderland at the weekend.

The ex-Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic promotion winner joined the Seasiders earlier this month as a free agent, but missed the games against AFC Fylde, Cadiz and West Brom.

His first outing in Tangerine came in the second half of the 1-0 defeat to the Black Cats at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Reflecting on his display, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “We’re delighted that he’s here, he’s been fantastic to have around the place. He’s got a real calming presence, experience and leadership qualities.

“He missed a little bit of time when we were in Spain because he had a personal issue back at home, so he joined us late then.