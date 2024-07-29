Blackpool boss gives early verdict on ex-Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic midfielder's impact at Bloomfield Road
The ex-Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic promotion winner joined the Seasiders earlier this month as a free agent, but missed the games against AFC Fylde, Cadiz and West Brom.
His first outing in Tangerine came in the second half of the 1-0 defeat to the Black Cats at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
Reflecting on his display, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “We’re delighted that he’s here, he’s been fantastic to have around the place. He’s got a real calming presence, experience and leadership qualities.
“He missed a little bit of time when we were in Spain because he had a personal issue back at home, so he joined us late then.
“We’re building him up. I think he showed his quality and intelligence in the second half, with the passes he hit. He opened up the game for us in certain situations, and hopefully now he can continue to build on that.
