Blackpool boss says the addition of Richard Keogh to his coaching staff will prove to be a “real asset” to the club.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement from playing last month, spent the 2021/22 with the Seasiders, during which time he made 31 appearances in Tangerine.

Following the recent departure of Iain Brunskill, the ex-Derby County, Bristol City and Carlisle United defender has been announced as the newest member of Critchley’s backroom staff.

“We’re delighted to welcome Keysy back to Blackpool, as he takes his first steps on his coaching journey,” the Blackpool head coach told the club website.

“After Iain’s departure, we have been working hard to find the right type of person who can bring the personal qualities to enhance the back room team further. Keysy has an innate hunger to learn and having enjoyed such a successful playing career, we think he’ll be a real asset to the day-to-day environment at Bloomfield Road.

“He made a great impression with his positivity and enthusiasm during his previous time here, and we’re all looking forward to working with him once again.”

Keogh’s return to Blackpool has been warmly received by the fans.

Taking to X, the former Republic of Ireland international wrote: “Absolutely delighted to be back. Can’t wait to get started.”

A number of supporters were quick to reply, with one writing: “Absolutely delighted to have you back. Can’t wait for you to put some fire, passion and urgency back.”

Another added: “Such good news! Welcome back Rich.”