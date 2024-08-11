Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool endured an opening weekend to forget as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna, with help from a Matthew Pennington deflection, were both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils, as the bookies’ relegation favourites gave a good account of themselves on their League One return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, off the bench, Ashley Fletcher claimed a consolation on his competitive debut in Tangerine, deflecting in a clearance from goalkeeper Jojo Wallacott.

The ex-Watford man was introduced in the 71st minute alongside Jake Beesley, with the pair replacing Jordan Rhodes and Kyle Joseph - who were unable to trouble the home side.

Meanwhile, Elliot Embleton was brought on after an hour following his return to the club last week, while Rob Apter featured in the final 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the timing of his substitutes involving the strikers, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “It’s easy when you’re 2-0 to go ‘there’s so much wrong, let’s change it’ - it doesn’t work like that.

“The performance was fine, you can’t just change because the scoreline is against you. You have to do the right thing for the team, and I felt we did that.

“When you’re chasing the game, you’re loath to take Jordan Rhodes off because he’s a goalscorer but it was the right thing to do because we needed something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want a bit of energy because the game was dying a little bit, and they (Fletcher and Beesley) provided a different test to the defenders.

“Crawley pressed aggressively, man for man, so it’s not easy to get the ball into the striker with good quality, but I felt the subs made a big difference. Sometimes the two that start line the success up for the players who come on later on.

“Jordan and Kyle were very good in pre-season but it didn’t quite happen for them today - that can happen sometimes.”