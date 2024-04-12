Blackpool boss explains 'simple' reason why he's still not looking at the league table amid battle with Oxford United, Lincoln City and Stevenage
The Seasiders currently sit in eighth place, with only goal difference separating them from Stevenage, who are ninth. Oxford United are three points clear of the pair as they lead the way in the battle for the final play-off spot, while Lincoln City are two points off them, with both teams having a game in hand.
Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brunton Park to take on Carlisle United, Critchley explained he still wasn’t looking at the league table.
"I speak to the players about what we can control, control the controllable, we can only concentrate on ourselves and prepare as we always do- focusing on how we’re going to win the game against Carlisle,” he said.
"Defensively we’ve been outstanding since January, but we know we need to improve at the other end of the pitch. If we can do that, then we have a good chance of winning games.
"I honestly don’t need to look at the league table because I know we just need to win, it’s as simple as that. I try my very best not to look at other teams' points, games or run-ins, because then you spend all your time thinking about ‘what if’ scenarios, and then you take your eye off what you’re doing. We need to concentrate on ourselves.
"If we do our part then we hope we can create enough pressure on the teams around us for them to drop points so we can take advantage of that. We’re in the conversation and we want to stay there as long as possible to make it exciting.
"We think we have to win all of our remaining games. If we can take it to the last day of the season then anything can happen. At some point I’ll need to know the league table because it can impact your decision making, but it’s quite simple that we need to go to Carlisle and win.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.