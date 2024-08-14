Blackpool boss explains signing of Southampton youngster - and what it means for other strikers at Bloomfield Road
The 19-year-old spent time on loan with Reading in League One last season, and scored five times in 12 games before his campaign was cut short by injury.
One of his outings for the Royals came at Bloomfield Road, where he impressed Seasiders boss Neil Crtichley - who is excited by what the forward can add to his squad going forward.
“I’d seen him before for Southampton and England youth teams, but he caught our eye when he played for Reading at Blackpool,” he explained.
“Even though we won the game, I thought he played very well that day.
“We just wanted something a little bit different, and we think Dom will provide that. He’s got a great personality and belief in himself, and he’s a goalscorer.
“Even at Reading last year, he got goals in the limited time he was there.
“We’re delighted he’s here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
The arrival of Ballard means Blackpool now have six strikers in their senior squad.
Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher and Jake Beesley have all featured in the opening two games of the new season, while Kylian Kouassi has been working his way back from injury after undergoing surgery at the start of the summer.
Critchley admits there could be a departure of some kind in that area before the end of the transfer window on August 31.
“We’ll have to look at that,” he added.
“If you look at the numbers we’ve got up there, we’re probably top heavy in that position, so it’s something we’ll look at in the next few weeks.”
