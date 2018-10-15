Blackpool boss earns Brett’s backing

Fan favourite Brett Ormerod has praised the work done by new Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips.

The Seasiders have lost just one league game this season, the 2-1 reversal to league leaders Portsmouth back in August.

Ormerod, who watched Blackpool’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat to West Bromwich Albion’s U21s on Tuesday on radio duty, applauded McPhillips for the job he’s done so far.

“I’ve not seen much of Blackpool this year but I watched them against Accrington Stanley and that was a good game,” he told The Gazette.

“But they seem to have good strength in depth in their squad and the manager has taken over from the previous manager and the players seem to buy into it. They’re going very well at the moment.

“I think he’s done a fantastic job and I’m glad he got the job, I think he deserved it.

“Obviously Gary Bowyer left for whatever reason but he’s stepped up to the plate and so far he’s done a cracking job.”

While Blackpool have lost just the once in League One this season, seven of their 11 games have ended in draws.

However, the players remain positive they can launch an assault on the play-offs this season in what is Blackpool’s second year back in the third tier.

When asked what Blackpool can achieve this season, Ormerod, who scored more than 80 goals in his two spells at the club, added: “I’m not sure how far they can go, who knows?

“The things off the field have been going on so long now, I think the manager and the players just put that to one side and concentrate on the football.

“As a player, as a manager or a member of staff, that’s all you can do. You can’t control what’s going off.

“So it’s good to see they’re a very united group and they’re playing some good stuff and are getting some cracking results.”

Goalscoring has been the main problem for the Seasiders, which has led McPhillips turning to former striker Steve Davies.

The forward, who spent more than a month on trial with the club, put pen to paper on a short-term contract until January last week.

It comes after Davies scored Blackpool’s goal in their 2-1 defeat to West Brom’s U21s last Tuesday.

“He’ll probably be the first to admit he’s not fully fit,” Ormerod said.

“But he came in, he held the ball up well, he got his goal and I thought he did alright.

“He’s got that opportunity to get fit now so hopefully he’ll be a good asset for Blackpool. But I thought he did well the other night.”