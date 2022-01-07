Blackpool boss doesn't have to address keeper conundrum just yet

The outstanding form of his deputy, Dan Grimshaw, in the New Year’s Day win over Hull City left some Blackpool fans thinking it may not be so easy for Maxwell to regain his place next time.

The Welshman tore a quadricep in the victory over Blackburn Rovers in early October and was out of action for two months.

Maxwell regained the jersey as soon as he was available for the defeat by Luton Town, but the 31-year-old managed only one more game before the injury flared up again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Grimshaw has impressed for Blackpool

Grimshaw has been back between the sticks for the past four fixtures, piling up plaudits for some astonishing saves against the Tigers.

The 23-year-old summer signing, released by Manchester City, will have further opportunities to enhance his reputation, with Critchley confirming to The Gazette that Maxwell was not yet ready to compete for a recall.

The head coach was happy to join in the praise for the Mancunian last weekend but felt it was “a strange game for Grimmy”.

Critchley explained: “He made a really good save in the first half but then did not have a lot to do.

“In the second half he had nothing to do, when we had numerous opportunities to kill the game.

“In the end we were indebted to him for two fantastic saves in injury time and he deserved those moments. He got us the three points and that’s great for him.

“I felt, after the game, that we shouldn’t be talking about goalkeepers – we should have been talking about winning 2-0 or 3-0 but Grimmy has got us over the line.”