Blackpool have completed two signings so far this summer.

Ex-Manchester United, West Ham and Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher became the Seasiders’ second addition last week, as preparations continue for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 28-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Watford, with his three years with the Hornets mainly spent out on loan.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley explained why he was excited by the arrival of Fletcher, and how he’s confident he can deliver in Tangerine despite enduring a tough time on the pitch in the last few seasons.

“Ashley is someone I’ve known since a very young age,” he said.

“He was at Bolton as a young boy when I was coaching at Crewe, and then we moved to Manchester United so I came up against him then.

“He’s always been a player of real ability, you can see that through some of the clubs he’s played for. When you speak to him, you realise what a down to earth humble guy he is.

“He’s only 28, so I think he’s got some good years left in front of him, and I’m really looking forward to the impact he can have on the team and the dressing room.”

Critchley was also pleased to welcome back Jordan Rhodes on a free transfer following the 34-year-old’s successful loan spell from Huddersfield Town.

The striker scored 15 times during the first half of last season, before enduring two spells on the sidelines from the end of January onwards.

As well as adding Rhodes to his ranks, the Blackpool boss also emphasised how important it was to agree a new two-year deal with James Husband.

“I’m delighted - Rhodesy is similar to Keysy (Richard Keogh) in the way he made such a big impression because of who he is as a person, the more you’re in this game, the more you want to surround yourself with the right kind of people,” he added.

“He loved his time here last year and was desperate to come back. We wanted to keep him, so I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure his signature.

“I’d also like to add, keeping James Husband was important to us as well. Retaining your best players is good recruitment as well, and Hubby has been a fantastic ally for me on and off the pitch. I’m delighted he’s decided to stay.”

With the first team back in training on Thursday, Critchley admits the Seasiders are still busy behind the scenes in trying to boost their squad.

“I still think there’s areas of the pitch we need to strengthen,” he stated.

“If you went through the squad you’d be able to highlight some positions where we need some help. That’s the work we continue to do, that’s been happening right throughout the summer.

“We’ve been busy in the last few days, and hopefully that will look a little bit different in the near future as well.