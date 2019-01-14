Blackpool boss confirms departure of Steve Davies and interest in Newcastle striker

Terry McPhillips has confirmed Steve Davies has left Blackpool after the striker's contract came to an end at the weekend.

The 31-year-old made just four appearances for the Seasiders having signed a short-term deal back in October.

Davies was eligible to play for Blackpool at Portsmouth on Saturday but he wasn't picked and didn't travel with the squad.

Speaking after Pool's 1-0 win at Fratton Park, McPhillips confirmed Davies - who has been linked with a move to Scotland - won't be offered a new deal.

“We wish him all the best," the Pool boss said.

“He’s been a great lad, he’s just been unlucky it never fell for him. The injuries probably came too late for Steve.

“I believe he’s got another club sorted out so all the best to him for the future.”

Despite signing Chris Long last week, McPhillips insists the Seasiders are still in the market for another striker.

When asked if a new forward will be brought in, the Pool boss added: “I hope so. We want to and we’re working on it.

“We’ve got Longy, we’ve got Nya (Kirby) but we think another striker would help us in the short term while we’re waiting for Joe (Dodoo), Cully (Mark Cullen) and Max (Clayton).”

McPhillips confirmed that striker could potentially be Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen, who Blackpool were linked with last week.

“We are interested in him, yes, but so are a number of other clubs so we won’t get too excited about that unless it happens," McPhillips said.