Centre back Dan Sassi made the move from Burnley on Deadline Day on a contract until 2026, with an option available for a further 12 months. Soon into his time at Bloomfield Road, the 20-year-old was sent out on loan to Rochdale, where he has made eight appearances in the National League.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders also recruited midfielder Ryan Finnigan from Southampton. The 20-year-old started the campaign on loan with Shrewsbury Town, but had his time at the Croud Meadow cut short due to an ankle injury, which he is still recovering from.

Neil Critchley still hasn’t ruled out the ex-Saints academy player making his Blackpool debut in the remaining few games of this season, stating: “It’s not out of the question that he could feature, it’s just been a bit stop-start because of the ankle injury he’s got.

"He can’t build up any rhythm so he’s been doing a bit of running and hopefully we can push him forward- if that’s the case, maybe between now and the end of the season he would appear, but at this moment of time we’re just focusing on his rehab and pushing him forward as much as we can.