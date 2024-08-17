Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says his side needed more personality after first falling behind in their 3-0 defeat to Stockport County at Bloomfield Road.

Louie Barry, Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe all found the back of the net in the second half, as the Seasiders failed to bounce back from last week’s 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium.

Despite a poor start to the League One season, Critchley states he will remain calm heading into next Saturday’s game against Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium, but knows a number of things need to be improved.

“If you don’t win games of football then the pressure builds, but you’ve got to keep a sense of perspective on things, it’s two games,” he said.

“We’re very disappointed with the result today, but we’ve got to come back in on Monday and show that positive reaction to go to Cambridge to get a win and get off the mark.

“For large periods of the game, there wasn’t much between the two teams. If you had stopped the game after 65 minutes, I’d be 50/50 who was the better team, but after they scored we didn’t do well enough and we’ve got to do more when we go behind.

“It’s not the result or the performance we wanted, particularly in the second half. I didn’t mind us in the first half, we had some good passages of play, and there was a clear penalty that wasn’t given.

“They sat a bit deeper after the break, and we lost belief in what we were doing, and because of that we lost control of the game. We’ve got to find better solutions. We’ve got to produce better quality, and more opportunities in and around the box, play forward more and think forward more.

“There was little between the two teams until the first goal went in, but the goals were really poor. We let a player that was right-footed travel 30 or 40 yards across the box to score.

“I didn’t think our reaction was good enough, and that’s ultimately what’s cost us the game. We didn’t show enough courage in who we are, and didn’t play with enough belief and personality.

“We went within ourselves, and that’s when you need to show more courage - that was a disappointing aspect. We didn’t do enough from an attacking point of view, we didn’t do enough with the ball; we’ve got to do a lot better.

“At half time at 0-0, I didn’t foresee that scoreline coming, but it’s happened, and we have to take responsibility for it and show the right reaction on Monday.”