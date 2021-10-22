Blackpool boss asks youngster to keep the faith

The 20-year-old was the star of the show on Wednesday night as he helped inspire Blackpool’s remarkable 3-2 comeback win against Reading.

It was Carey’s first start of the campaign and only his fourth appearance of the season since making the jump up to the Championship from King’s Lynn Town during the summer.

While Carey has been itching to get game time, Critchley – a former academy coach at Liverpool – has told his player to bide his time.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Critchley said.

“Sonny is going to be a very good player and he has that lovely way about him of having the balance between self-confidence but not being arrogant.

“He wants to play, he’s a young player who wants to make his mark in the game and he doesn’t understand the position he’s in sometimes.

“I’ve had to tell him ‘look, you’ve come from the National League, it’s a big step up, you’ve come from a part-time team into a full-time training model with the intensity of the games, so you’ve just got to be patient’.

“I’ve also told him ‘trust me, trust that I know how to handle your development’.

“He’s not the sort of person but this performance might be a ‘here you go gaffer, this is what I can do’ sort of thing. He was brilliant.”

Another youngster to catch the eye was debutant Owen Dale, who bagged a goal and an assist within 10 minutes of coming off the bench on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is another player who has had to remain patient, having recovered from a foot injury that was discovered during his medical on deadline day.

“He’s been frustrated not to be involved sooner and I’ve known him since he was a very young boy,” Critchley said.

“I told him before the game he needed to stay patient. I want to give him his opportunity, but I want it to come at the right time because I want him to make a positive impression and he’s certainly done that.”