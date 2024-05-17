George Byers (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Blackpool target George Byers is officially a free agent after being released by Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder had been expected to depart Hillsborough this summer after spending the second half of the most recent season on loan with the Seasiders.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, the 27-year-old became a popular figure after producing a number of influential displays in the centre of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His performances have caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Birmingham City among the sides to be linked with the ex-Watford man.

Byers made the move to Sheffield Wednesday from Swansea City back in 2021, and helped the club to the Championship via the League One play-offs during his time in South Yorkshire. In 78 games for the Owls, he found the back of the net on 14 occasions, as well as providing 16 assists.

His Hillsborough exit was confirmed with the release of the club’s retained list, which also sees former Blackpool defender Reece James depart as well.