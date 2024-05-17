Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City target released by Sheffield Wednesday alongside ex-Seasiders defender
The midfielder had been expected to depart Hillsborough this summer after spending the second half of the most recent season on loan with the Seasiders.
During his time at Bloomfield Road, the 27-year-old became a popular figure after producing a number of influential displays in the centre of the park.
His performances have caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Birmingham City among the sides to be linked with the ex-Watford man.
Byers made the move to Sheffield Wednesday from Swansea City back in 2021, and helped the club to the Championship via the League One play-offs during his time in South Yorkshire. In 78 games for the Owls, he found the back of the net on 14 occasions, as well as providing 16 assists.
His Hillsborough exit was confirmed with the release of the club’s retained list, which also sees former Blackpool defender Reece James depart as well.
The 30-year-old initially joined Wednesday on loan from the Seasiders in 2022, before making the move permanent with a one year deal last year.
