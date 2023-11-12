4,171 - how the Blackpool faithful led the way on Saturday and out-numbered Plymouth, West Brom, Bristol City and Barnsley
4,171 Blackpool supporters made the short trip to Bolton on Saturday
No club in the Football League enjoyed as much support on the road on Saturday as Blackpool.
Neil Critchley’s side were cheered on by an impressive 4,171 travelling supporters at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, dwarfing any other figure recorded by Championship, League One and League Two clubs.
Preston took 5,789 fans with them to east Lancashire rivals Blackburn on Friday night. But on the one day when all football fans unite to get behind their respective teams, Blackpool led the way in terms of away fans present.
The Seasiders’ nearest challenge came from Plymouth, who were accompanied by 3,000 fans for their Championship fixture at Leeds. Yet that was no where near the away figure recorded by Blackpool supporters at Bolton, with West Brom (2,600 at Southampton), Bristol City (2,597 at QPR) and Leicester (2,563 at Middlesbrough) fans also coming up well short on Saturday afternoon.
In League One, 2,570 Barnsley supporters made the trip to see their side lose 3-0 at Derby. Meanwhile, 2,147 Charlon spectators were present at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park - Blackpool’s next away day - to see their side clinch a late 2-2 draw with the league leaders. The 1,541 Notts County fans who travelled to Crewe was the biggest League Two away attendance recorded on Saturday.
The 4,171 Blackpool fans on hand at Bolton is the second-highest away total recorded by a League One side this season, falling just short of the 4,407 Carlisle fans who visited the Toughsheet Community Stadium last month.
That support was applauded by Critchley. However, he was disappointed it wasn’t rewarded with a positive result as the Seasiders went down to a 1-0 defeat against Ian Evatt's side.
He told the club website: ‘It was an incredible following and they got right behind the team. It's always a horrible feeling when you can't give them a goal and three points. Our supporters are top and they really created a good atmosphere, so I'm disappointed we weren't able to reward them for their efforts.’