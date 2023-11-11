Blackpool player ratings: Four score 7/10 but too many 6/10s at Seasiders are edged out at Bolton
Blackpool were edged out by hosts Bolton on their latest visit to Wanderers
Blackpool's hopes of a famous win in front of 4,000-plus travelling Seasiders were undone by former Bloomfield Road youngster George Thomason at the Toughsheet Community Stadium today.
The 1-0 defeat put a telling dent in Neil Critchley's ambitions of keeping pace with League One's pacesetters as they remain eighth in the table. However, Blackpool remain within touching distance of the play-off places and will be pleased with their efforts as they ran their third-placed hosts close.
Trevor Baxter was at the game for the Gazette today. Here's how he ranked the individual performances of the Seasiders players.
Dan Grimshaw - 7: Easily the busier of the two goalies and frustrated dangerman Charles several times.
Matthew Pennington - 7: Prominent in both boxes due to his aerial presence.
Marvin Ekpiteta - 7: Commanding presence at the back and comfortably nullified Adeboyejo’s threat.
James Husband - 6: Created a great chance for Hamilton in the second half which wasn’t taken.
CJ Hamilton - 6: Will rue his missed chance midway through the second half with the game still scoreless.
Albie Morgan - 6: Saw plenty of the ball without always imposing his authority on the contest.
Ollie Norburn - 6: Suffered a painful first-half blow from, Charles but soldiered on to drive the Seasiders forward.
Sonny Carey - 6: Couple of decent touches in a combative midfield duel without always delivering end product.
Dom Thompson - 6: Booked for handball in the second half much to his frustration.
Karamoko Dembele - 7: Struck the post in the third minute and always a menace until his withdrawal.
Jordan Rhodes - 6: Early assist that almost created a goal but generally got little change from giant Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos.
Substitutes: O’Donnell, Connolly, Dale (74 Dembele), Joseph (80 for Thompson), Weir, Kouassi (87 for Morgan), Oakley-Boothe.
Referee: Ben Toner