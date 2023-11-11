Blackpool were edged out by hosts Bolton on their latest visit to Wanderers

Blackpool's James Husband heads for goal under pressure from Bolton Wanderers' George Thomason and Gethin Jones

Blackpool's hopes of a famous win in front of 4,000-plus travelling Seasiders were undone by former Bloomfield Road youngster George Thomason at the Toughsheet Community Stadium today.

The 1-0 defeat put a telling dent in Neil Critchley's ambitions of keeping pace with League One's pacesetters as they remain eighth in the table. However, Blackpool remain within touching distance of the play-off places and will be pleased with their efforts as they ran their third-placed hosts close.

Trevor Baxter was at the game for the Gazette today. Here's how he ranked the individual performances of the Seasiders players.

Dan Grimshaw - 7: Easily the busier of the two goalies and frustrated dangerman Charles several times.

Matthew Pennington - 7: Prominent in both boxes due to his aerial presence.

Marvin Ekpiteta - 7: Commanding presence at the back and comfortably nullified Adeboyejo’s threat.

James Husband - 6: Created a great chance for Hamilton in the second half which wasn’t taken.

CJ Hamilton - 6: Will rue his missed chance midway through the second half with the game still scoreless.

Albie Morgan - 6: Saw plenty of the ball without always imposing his authority on the contest.

Ollie Norburn - 6: Suffered a painful first-half blow from, Charles but soldiered on to drive the Seasiders forward.

Sonny Carey - 6: Couple of decent touches in a combative midfield duel without always delivering end product.

Dom Thompson - 6: Booked for handball in the second half much to his frustration.

Karamoko Dembele - 7: Struck the post in the third minute and always a menace until his withdrawal.

Jordan Rhodes - 6: Early assist that almost created a goal but generally got little change from giant Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos.

Substitutes: O’Donnell, Connolly, Dale (74 Dembele), Joseph (80 for Thompson), Weir, Kouassi (87 for Morgan), Oakley-Boothe.