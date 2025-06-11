The work Blackpool have undertaken so far this summer with crucial improvements made

A number of projects are currently underway at Bloomfield Road and Blackpool’s training base at Squires Gate.

Blackpool have done plenty of work away from the transfer market so far this summer - with some key improvements made.

While the signings of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe have been the main stories from the last few weeks, other key projects have going on in the background.

Renovations have been taking place at both Bloomfield Road and Squires Gate to enhance both facilities ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Training ground improvements

Big steps were taken last week in terms of the planned work taking place at the training - which is set to see a number of things added, including new sports science and physiotherapy facilities.

On top of this, a kitchen is also being installed - with the club sharing pictures of this last Friday.

Work at Bloomfield Road

The additions at Squires Gate comes alongside the renovations at Bloomfield Road.

Work on the East Stand began last month, with major structural improvements being made ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

This will include the replacement and refurbishment of all boards and seating, as well as new media facilities and a new camera platform.

A touch of Tangerine has also been added, with the previously open back wall now filled in.

On top of this, the underside of the South Stand roof will be repainted in Blackpool’s traditional colours, with the club sharing the latest pictures at the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile, safe standing railings will also be installed in certain parts of the ground in time for the new campaign.

Subject to planning approval, the club will also aim to make further improvements to the East Stand and its facade, introduce new LED flood lighting throughout the stadium, and implement a new tannoy system - all as part of the second stage of delivery within the stadium.

Longer term plans

The work at Bloomfield Road is well underway (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

A statement in May also confirmed longer-term plans for the ground and its surrounding areas also remain in place.

This includes a new East Stand concourse, an enhanced public realm behind the North and East Stands, and the construction of The Revoe Sports Village which will provide two all-weather pitches for both community and academy use - with work on the latter anticipated to begin in Autumn 2025.

Some of those projects will be part-funded by the Government’s Towns Fund in partnership with Blackpool Council, who continue to progress with property acquisitions along the west side of Henry Street.

