Blackpool, Birmingham City, Coventry City and Millwall men up for player of the month award

The striker, who celebrates his birthday today, has been shortlisted after firing in seven goals in as many games last month, also claiming an assist to boot.

It saw Blackpool’s hotshot top the Championship’s scoring charts at one point.

The 26-year-old’s return to form coincided with a move out to the left flank, where his impressive form in front of goal has also been matched by his tireless defensive work.

In announcing his nomination, the EFL said: “An October for the ages for Yates owed much to his clever positioning.

“There were three braces among his seven goals and an assist in seven games, which included four predatory headers, two volleys and a jinking solo run against Watford.”

Yates faces competition from Millwall’s Ziam Flemming, Viktor Gyokeres, of Coventry City, and Birmingham City’s centre-back Austin Trusty.

Flemming scored four times for Millwall last month, while Gyokeres netted three times. Trusty, meanwhile, impressed at the back as Birmingham conceded just five times in seven games, while also scoring three times at the other end.

The judging panel for the award comprises of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

As for the manager of the month award, Michael Beale (QPR), Vincent Kompany (Burnley), Russell Martin (Swansea City) and Jon Dahl Tomasson (Blackburn Rovers) are all nominated.

