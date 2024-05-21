Supporters were able to offer their opinions on a range of different topics, from the transfer window to Neil Critchley’s position after last season’s eighth place finish in League One.
1. How would you rate the season?
The majority of people rated the season 6/10 (27 percent), with 7/10 just behind (25 percent). Only 10 out of 204 responses gave the season an eight or higher. Photo: Survey results
2. Signing of the season
79.2 percent of people named Karamoko Dembele as the club's best signing, with Jordan Rhodes in second with 13 percent. George Byers was 4.3 percent and Matthew Pennington was 2.4 percent. Photo: Survey results
3. Do you think Neil Critchley is doing a good job?
40.3 percent of people said no, 36.9 percent were indifferent, and 22.8 percent said yes. Photo: Survey results
4. Is Neil Critchley the right man to take the club forward?
42.2 percent said no, 29.6 percent said yes, and 28.2 percent were unsure. Photo: Survey results
5. Thoughts on the club's style of play
73.8 percent want the Seasiders to change their style of play from last season, 11.7 percent were fine with it, and 14.6 percent were indifferent. Photo: Survey results
6. Position to focus on in the transfer window
The majority of people (74.9 percent) believe the club need to focus on bringing new strikers to Bloomfield Road this summer. Meanwhile, 19.8 percent of people voted the midfield as the main priority. Photo: Survey results