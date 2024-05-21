We asked fans for their views on the 2023/24 season.We asked fans for their views on the 2023/24 season.
Blackpool BIG survey results: Neil Critchley's position at the club, the Bloomfield Road experience, and transfer priority

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2024, 18:00 BST
We asked Blackpool fans to share their views in our recent survey.

Supporters were able to offer their opinions on a range of different topics, from the transfer window to Neil Critchley’s position after last season’s eighth place finish in League One.

Here’s the results:

The majority of people rated the season 6/10 (27 percent), with 7/10 just behind (25 percent). Only 10 out of 204 responses gave the season an eight or higher.

79.2 percent of people named Karamoko Dembele as the club's best signing, with Jordan Rhodes in second with 13 percent. George Byers was 4.3 percent and Matthew Pennington was 2.4 percent.

40.3 percent of people said no, 36.9 percent were indifferent, and 22.8 percent said yes.

42.2 percent said no, 29.6 percent said yes, and 28.2 percent were unsure.

73.8 percent want the Seasiders to change their style of play from last season, 11.7 percent were fine with it, and 14.6 percent were indifferent.

The majority of people (74.9 percent) believe the club need to focus on bringing new strikers to Bloomfield Road this summer. Meanwhile, 19.8 percent of people voted the midfield as the main priority.

