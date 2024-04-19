FA Cup replays have been scrapped from the first round onwards

It has been announced that from next season the competition will no longer have replays from the first round onwards following a new six-year agreement between the FA and the Premier League. This decision has been made due to the expansion of UEFA competitions, which will increase the number of fixtures for those at the top end of the football pyramid.

Blackpool know just how important FA replays can be, after they earned a second meeting with Nottingham Forest following a 2-2 draw at the City Ground back in January. Despite the rematch at Bloomfield Road ending in a 3-2 defeat in extra time, it still proved to be an important occasion for the Seasiders due to the revenue in gate receipts and TV money – with ITV in town to broadcast the fixture which was played in frosty conditions.

In a statement responding to the changes, the club wrote: “Blackpool Football Club condemns yesterday's decision made by The FA and the Premier League to scrap FA Cup replays.

“This decision was taken without consultation with Football League, National League or grassroots clubs as a whole, with the club first made aware of this change via yesterday's public statement, with no prior warning.

“Blackpool Football Club holds the 1953 FA Cup victory as its finest ever moment. The decision to alter the rules and regulations of the oldest and most-respected cup competition in the world is bitterly disappointing, and reinforces the need for a strong and effective independent regulator to govern the national game.