Blackpool beat off "significant" competition from their rivals for newest recruit, confirms boss Neil Critchley

The 44-year-old promotion-winning head coach, who returned to Bloomfield Road last month, admitted that he'd been tracking the ex-Everton defender for some time.

Critchley made the Shrewsbury Town man his second signing of the summer having already recruited former Charlton Athletic midfielder Albie Morgan just over a week ago.

Speaking about his latest acquisition, who will officially join on Saturday in a two-year deal that includes an option for a further 12 months, Critchley said: “Matthew is a player I have been aware of for a number of years and I am delighted we have beaten off significant competition from other clubs for his signature.

Everton's English defender Matthew Pennington celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 1, 2017.

“After a successful spell at Shrewsbury where he won the Players’ Player of the Season award last year, we feel we have signed an established player at this level with the potential to improve further.

“We would like to welcome Matthew to Blackpool and we look forward to working with him in the future."

Pennington spent 16 years at Goodison Park, making his senior debut in 2015, before enjoying successful loan spells with the likes of Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

He netted in a Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield in 2017, cancelling out Sadio Mane's opener, only for Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi to restore and enhance the home side's advantage.

Since moving to Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium on loan in January 2021 Pennington has made more than 100 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times in all competitions.

The defender, who is familiar to Critchley from his time in charge of Liverpool U18’s, said: “I’m really excited to be here. This seems like a brilliant place to play football, and I can’t wait to get started.

“First and foremost I’m a defender and enjoy doing that part of the game. I’m a team player and can play with the ball as well. I know a few of the lads here such as Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery and I’m excited to see them again.

