Blackpool battling with likes of Stockport County and Rotherham United in final League One attendance table

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th May 2025, 17:00 BST
The regular League One season came to a close last Saturday.

Across the campaign, a total of 5,321,295 spectators attended games throughout the third tier – which was a drop from the previous year.

Some clubs, including Blackpool, saw a drop in their average attendances, with the Seasiders’ figure of 10,667 for 2023/24 falling by just over 1,000 following an increase in season ticket prices - which have been rectified this summer.

Meanwhile, others did see an increase, but that didn’t necessarily translate to success on the pitch.

Here’s the final League One attendance table for the 2024/25 season according to Transfermarkt:

Average attendance: 3,294.

1. Burton Albion (24th)

Average attendance: 3,294. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Average attendance: 3,989.

2. Stevenage (23rd)

Average attendance: 3,989. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Average attendance: 4,270.

3. Crawley Town (22nd)

Average attendance: 4,270. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Average attendance: 5,487.

4. Wycombe Wanderers (21st)

Average attendance: 5,487. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Average attendance: 6,211.

5. Shrewsbury Town (20th)

Average attendance: 6,211. Photo: Naomi Baker

Average attendance: 6,307.

6. Northampton Town (19th)

Average attendance: 6,307. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

