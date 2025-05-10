Blackpool battling with likes of Stockport County and Rotherham United in final League One attendance table

Across the campaign, a total of 5,321,295 spectators attended games throughout the third tier – which was a drop from the previous year.
Some clubs, including Blackpool, saw a drop in their average attendances, with the Seasiders’ figure of 10,667 for 2023/24 falling by just over 1,000 following an increase in season ticket prices - which have been rectified this summer.
Meanwhile, others did see an increase, but that didn’t necessarily translate to success on the pitch.
Here’s the final League One attendance table for the 2024/25 season according to Transfermarkt:
