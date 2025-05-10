Blackpool battling with likes of Stockport County and Rotherham United in final League One attendance table

Across the campaign, a total of 5,321,295 spectators attended games throughout the third tier – which was a drop from the previous year.

Some clubs, including Blackpool, saw a drop in their average attendances, with the Seasiders’ figure of 10,667 for 2023/24 falling by just over 1,000 following an increase in season ticket prices - which have been rectified this summer.

Meanwhile, others did see an increase, but that didn’t necessarily translate to success on the pitch.