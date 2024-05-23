Blackpool, Barnsley and Lincoln City among clubs showing interest in League One striker
According to reporter Graeme Bailey on X, the Seasiders are among several League One clubs battling it out for the 25-year-old’s signature- with Barnsley, Lincoln City, Mansfield and Stevenage also linked.
Appere is out of contract at Sixfields this summer, with an extension yet to be agreed after Northampton offered him fresh terms to remain.
The Scottish striker started his professional career with Dundee United, scoring eight goals in 80 appearances between 2016 and 2022.
Since joining the Cobblers, he has found the back of the net 18 times in 106 outings, as well as providing 13 assists.
Six of his goals came in the most recent campaign as Jon Brady’s side finished 14th in League One.
Blackpool are in the market for more attacking players this summer, with Shayne Lavery departing Bloomfield Road as a free agent, while Karamoko Dembele and Jordan Rhodes have both come to the end of their loan deals- although the latter has previously admitted he would be interested in making a return to the Fylde Coast following the conclusion of his contract with Huddersfield Town.
