Blackpool, Barnsley and Lincoln City among clubs showing interest in League One striker

Louis Appere has been linked with a number of clubs (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Blackpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Northampton Town forward Louis Appere.

According to reporter Graeme Bailey on X, the Seasiders are among several League One clubs battling it out for the 25-year-old’s signature- with Barnsley, Lincoln City, Mansfield and Stevenage also linked.

Appere is out of contract at Sixfields this summer, with an extension yet to be agreed after Northampton offered him fresh terms to remain.

The Scottish striker started his professional career with Dundee United, scoring eight goals in 80 appearances between 2016 and 2022.

Since joining the Cobblers, he has found the back of the net 18 times in 106 outings, as well as providing 13 assists.

Six of his goals came in the most recent campaign as Jon Brady’s side finished 14th in League One.