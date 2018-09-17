Blackpool appoint former player Gary Brabin as new assistant manager

Former Blackpool midfielder Gary Brabin has been confirmed as the club's new assistant manager.

Brabin, who spent three years with the Seasiders during his playing days, takes the role which was vacated by Terry McPhillips following Gary Bowyer's resignation.

The 47-year-old has previously been manager at Southport, Cambridge United, Luton Town and Tranmere Rovers.

He was most recently in employment at Port Vale, where he held the position of first-team coach.

McPhillips said: "I’m really pleased to bring Brabs on board. He’s someone I’ve known a long time and his appointment is one that will make us stronger.

“He’s obviously an ex-Blackpool player with a big heart and personality, and he’s also a very good coach who buys into everything we’re doing.

“I’m delighted that he’s been able to sort things so quickly and amicably with Port Vale because he was my first and only choice to take on the role.”