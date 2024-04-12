Blackpool announce sold out allocation at Carlisle for penultimate away game of the season

Blackpool take on Carlisle at Brunton Park (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The away end of Brunton Park holds around 2,000 fans, with a number of Seasiders supporters opting to make the trip to Cumbria for the penultimate away outing of the season.

Neil Critchley’s side can still mathematically make the play-offs, and currently sit in eighth place, but only goal difference separate them from Stevenage, who are ninth. Oxford United are three points clear of the pair as they lead the way in the battle for sixth, while Lincoln City are two points off them, with both teams having a game in hand.

Carlisle have already been relegated to League Two, but will be looking to go down with dignity, and build on their 1-0 midweek victory over Cheltenham Town.