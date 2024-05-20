Blackpool announce season ticket information for the 2024/25 campaign- here's how they compare to last season

Season ticket details have been announced (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Blackpool have announced their season ticket prices for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Seasiders will once again compete in League One following last May’s relegation from the Championship, with Neil Critchley’s side unable to reach the play-offs in their first attempt of returning to England’s second tier.

It’s been announced the early bird price of an adult season ticket renewal will be £375, compared to last year’s £349, while for new customers it is £395.

Meanwhile, the renewal price of an adult season ticket in the family stand will set you back £315 during the early bird period, which is up £26 from last year.

Both categories are higher than Blackpool’s last season in the Championship.

A new category has been introduced for U14s in order to give more younger supporters an opportunity to watch the Seasiders for a cheaper price.

The existing season ticket seat renewal and early bird period and is now underway, with the in store deadline coming on June 29, while online it is June 30. Full prices apply from 10am on July 1.