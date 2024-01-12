Blackpool announce permanent departure for defender- who makes League Two move
The 24-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road from Southport back in January 2022, but has only managed five first team appearances for the club- which have all come this season.
Tharme originally started his career with Wrexham, before having spells with Curzon Ashton and Connah's Quay Nomads.
It was during his time with Southport that he caught the eye- enjoying a successful first six months at Haig Avenue. This prompted the Seasiders to seek his signature, before sending him back to the Sandgrounders.
After returning to Blackpool, he was sent out on loan once again, spending the majority of last season with Accrington Stanley, where he made 37 appearances for John Coleman’s side.
Ahead of his move to Grimsby, Tharme played his final game for the Seasiders on Wednesday night in the EFL Trophy victory over Burton Albion.